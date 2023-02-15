Retail sales in the U.S. saw a substantial increase in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday. The report said retail sales spiked by 3.0 percent in January after tumbling by 1.1 percent in December. Economists had expected retail sales to jump by 1.8 percent.
