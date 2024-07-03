A report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday showed an unexpected contraction by U.S. service sector activity in the month of June. The ISM said its services PMI slid to 48.8 in June from 53.8 in May, with a reading below 50 indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 52.5.
