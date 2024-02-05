The Institute for Supply Management released a report on Monday showing U.S. service sector growth accelerated by more than expected in the month of January. The ISM said its services PMI climbed to 53.4 in January from a downwardly revised 50.5 in December, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the sector. Economists had expected the index to rise to 52.0.
