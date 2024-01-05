Service sector growth in the U.S. slowed to a crawl in the month of December, the Institute for Supply Management revealed in a report on Friday. The ISM said its services PMI fell to 50.6 in December from 52.7 in November. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth, economists had expected the index to show a much more modest decrease to 52.6.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Service Sector Growth Slows More Than Expected In December - January 5, 2024
- U.S. Employment Jumps By 216,000 Jobs In December, Much More Than Expected - January 5, 2024
- Eurozone Inflation Accelerates Less Than Expected - January 5, 2024