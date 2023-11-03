A report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Friday showed a bigger than expected slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity in the month of October. The ISM said its services PMI fell to 51.8 in October from 53.6 in September, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 53.0.
