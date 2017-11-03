U.S. Service Sector Growth Unexpectedly Accelerates In October

Activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly grew at a faster rate in the month of October, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Friday. The ISM said its non-manufacturing index inched up to 60.1 in October from 59.8 in September.
