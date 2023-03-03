The Institute for Supply Management released a report on Friday showing a very slight slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity in the month of February. The ISM said its services PMI edged down to 55.1 in February from 55.2 in January, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the sector.
