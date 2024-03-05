A report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday showed U.S. service sector growth slowed by slightly more than expected in the month of February. The ISM said its services PMI fell to 52.6 in February after climbing to 53.4 in January. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth, economists had expected the index to show a more modest decrease to 53.0.
