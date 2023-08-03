The Institute for Supply Management released a report on Thursday showing a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity in the month of July. The ISM said its services PMI slipped to 52.7 in July from 53.9 in June, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 53.0.
