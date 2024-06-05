Service sector activity in the U.S. returned to growth in the month of May after contracting in April for the first time since December 2022, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday. The ISM said its services PMI jumped to 53.8 in May from 49.4 in April, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the sector.
