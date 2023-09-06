Activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly grew at a faster pace in the month of August, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday. The ISM said its services PMI rose to 54.5 in August from 52.7 in July, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the sector.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Services Index Unexpectedly Indicates Faster Growth In August - September 6, 2023
- German Factory Orders Slump Adds To Recession Concerns - September 6, 2023
- UK Construction Growth Slows On Housing Downturn, Weak Demand - September 6, 2023