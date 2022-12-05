A report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Monday showed U.S. service sector activity unexpectedly grew at an accelerated rate in the in the month of November. The ISM said its services PMI climbed to 56.5 in November from 54.4 in October, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the sector.
