Confidence among U.S. small businesses fell unexpectedly in February to its lowest level in nine months as firms continued to remain worried about inflation, survey data from the National Federation of Independent Business showed Tuesday. The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell to 89.4 from 89.9 in January. Economists had forecast a score of 90.5.
