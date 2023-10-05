With the value of exports jumping and the value of imports falling, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed much more than expected in the month of August. The Commerce Department said the trade deficit shrank to $58.3 billion in August from a revised $64.7 billion in July, falling to the lowest level since September 2020.
