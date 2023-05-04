Partly reflecting a jump in the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of March. The Commerce Department said the trade deficit shrank to $64.2 billion in March from a revised $70.6 billion in February.
