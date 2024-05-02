The U.S. trade deficit edged slightly lower in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $69.4 billion in March from a revised $69.5 billion in February Economists had expected the trade deficit to inch up to $69.1 billion from the $68.9 billion originally reported for the previous month.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- OECD Raises Global Growth Forecasts - May 2, 2024
- U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Slightly To $69.4 Billion In March - May 2, 2024
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Factory PMI Due - May 2, 2024