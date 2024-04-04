A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed the U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly widened in the month of February. The Commerce Department said the trade deficit increased to $68.9 billion in February from a revised $67.6 billion in January. Economists had expected the trade deficit to narrow to $67.0 billion from the $67.4 billion originally reported for the previous month.
