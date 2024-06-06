With the value of imports jumping by much more than the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened significantly in the month of April. The Commerce Department said the trade deficit surged to $74.6 billion in April from a downwardly revised $68.6 billion in March.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Labor Productivity, Costs Increase Less Than Previously Estimated In Q1 - June 6, 2024
- U.S. Trade Deficit Widens To Largest Since October 2022 - June 6, 2024
- U.S. Jobless Claims Rise More Than Expected To 229,000 - June 6, 2024