First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by much more than expected in the week ended May 4th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 231,000, an increase of 22,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 209,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 210,000.
