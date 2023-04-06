With the more closely watched monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits declined from an upwardly revised level in the week ended April 1st. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 228,000, a decrease of 18,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 246,000.
