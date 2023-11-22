With the report coming a day earlier than usual due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, the Labor Department revealed on Wednesday that first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by much more than expected in the week ended November 18th. The bigger than expected decline came after a week after jobless claims reached their highest level in almost three months.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Drop More Than Expected To 209,000 - November 22, 2023
- Japan Govt. Downgrades Economic View - November 22, 2023
- Singapore Trims 2023 Growth Outlook - November 22, 2023