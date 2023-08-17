First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest decline in the week ended August 12th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 239,000, a decrease of 11,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 250,000.
