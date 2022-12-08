First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged slightly higher in the week ended December 3rd, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims crept up to 230,000, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 226,000.
