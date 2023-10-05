A day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing initial jobless claims inched slightly higher in the week ended September 30th. The report said initial jobless claims crept up to 207,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 205,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Slightly Higher - October 5, 2023
- UK Construction Activity Contracts Most Since 2020 - October 5, 2023
- Sri Lanka Central Bank Slashes Key Rates By 100 Bps - October 5, 2023