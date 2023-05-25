A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended May 20th. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims crept up to 229,000, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week’s downwardly revised level of 225,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Consumer Sentiment Deteriorates Less Than Previously Estimated In May - May 26, 2023
- U.S. Consumer Price Growth Reaccelerates In April - May 26, 2023
- U.S. Durable Goods Orders Unexpectedly Continue To Surge In April - May 26, 2023