With the more closely watched monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a slight increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended May 27th.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Private Sector Job Growth Far Exceeds Estimates In May - June 1, 2023
- U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Up Slightly Less Than Expected - June 1, 2023
- Eurozone Factory Activity Shrinks On Falling Production, Orders - June 1, 2023