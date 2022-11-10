A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended November 5th. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims crept up to 225,000, an increase of 7,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 218,000.
