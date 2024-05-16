After reporting a notable increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing jobless claims pulled back roughly in line with estimates in the week ended May 11th. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 222,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 232,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Pull Back From More Than Eight-Month High - May 16, 2024
- U.S. Housing Starts Rebound In April But Building Permits Extend Slump - May 16, 2024
- Philippine Central Bank Hints At Rate Cut - May 16, 2024