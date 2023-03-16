First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by more than expected in the week ended March 11th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims fell to 192,000, a decrease of 20,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 212,000.
