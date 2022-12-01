A day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by more than expected in the week ended November 26th. The report said initial jobless claims fell to 225,000, a decrease of 16,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 241,000.
