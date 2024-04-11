A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by more than expected in the week ended April 6th after reaching a two-month high in the previous week. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 211,000, a decrease of 11,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 222,000.
