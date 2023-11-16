A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by much more than expected in the week ended November 11th. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims rose to 231,000. With the bigger than expected, jobless claims reached their highest level since hitting 232,000 in the week ended August 19th.
