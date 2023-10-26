A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest rebound in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended October 21st. The uptick came after jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting 199,000 in the week ended January 28th in the previous week.
