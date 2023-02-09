A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rebounded by slightly more than expected in the week ended February 4th. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims rose to 196,000, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 183,000.
