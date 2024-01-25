After reporting first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits at their lowest level in over a year in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing initial jobless claims rebounded by more than expected in the week ended January 20th. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims climbed to 214,000, an increase of 25,000 from the previous week’s revised level.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. New Home Sales Show Substantial Rebound In December - January 25, 2024
- U.S. Durable Goods Orders Unchanged In December After Surging In November - January 25, 2024
- U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rebound More Than Expected - January 25, 2024