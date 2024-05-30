First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits crept modestly higher in the week ended May 25th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims rose to 219,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 216,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 218,000.
