After reporting first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to a seven-month low in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a slight increase in initial jobless claims in the week ended September 23rd. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims crept up to 204,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 202,000.
