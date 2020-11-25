Fist-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased in the week ended November 21st, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday. The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 778,000, an increase of 30,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 748,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Durable Goods Orders Jump 1.3% In October, More Than Expected - November 25, 2020
- U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Climb To 778,000 - November 25, 2020
- European Economics Preview: UK Spending Review Announcement Due - November 25, 2020