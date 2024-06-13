The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected increase by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended June 8th. The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 242,000, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 229,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 225,000.
