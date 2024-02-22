A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed an unexpected dip in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 17th. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 201,000, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 213,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 218,000 from the 213,000 originally reported for the previous week.
