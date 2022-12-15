A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged lower in the week ended December 10th. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims slipped to 211,000, a decrease of 20,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 231,000.
