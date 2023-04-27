First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly declined in the week ended April 22nd, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 230,000, a decrease of 16,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 246,000.
