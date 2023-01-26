First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly showed another modest decrease in the week ended January 21st, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 186,000, a decrease of 6,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 192,000.
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
