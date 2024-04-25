The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected decrease by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended April 20th. The report said initial jobless claims fell to 207,000, a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 212,000. The dip surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to inch up to 214,000.
