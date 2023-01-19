A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday unexpectedly showed a decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 14th. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 190,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 205,000. The dip surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to rise to 214,000.
