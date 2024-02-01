With the more closely watched monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday unexpectedly showing a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 27th. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims rose to 224,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 215,000.
