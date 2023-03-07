A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed wholesale inventories in the U.S. decreased in line with economist estimates in the month of January. The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories fell by 0.4 percent in January after inching up by 0.1 percent in December. The drop matched expectations as well as the preliminary estimate.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Wholesale Inventories Decrease In Line With Estimates In January - March 7, 2023
- Powell Says Rates Likely Headed Higher Than Previously Anticipated - March 7, 2023
- German Factory Orders Unexpectedly Strengthen - March 7, 2023