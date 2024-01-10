Wholesale inventories in the U.S. dipped in line with economist estimates in the month of November, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday. The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories edged down by 0.2 percent in November after falling by a revised 0.3 percent in October.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Unemployment Rate At Record Low - January 10, 2024
- German Industrial Production Logs Unexpected Fall - January 10, 2024
- Dollar’s Dazzling Open In 2024 - January 10, 2024