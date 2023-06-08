A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed a slight decrease in U.S. wholesale inventories in the month of April. The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories edged down by 0.1 percent in April after dipping by a revised 0.2 percent in March.
