Wholesale inventories in the U.S. edged slightly higher in the month of December, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday. The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories inched up by 0.1 percent in December after climbing by 0.9 percent in November. The uptick matched economist estimates.
